Temperatures tonight will settle around the freezing mark, perhaps a few degrees below. Watch for a few slick spots to develop as a result of today's melting. No additional snow accumulation is expected into the night.

Another clipper system brings rain and snow showers into the region Tuesday morning. This could again result in minor slowdowns to the morning commute, but relatively mild temperatures should again prevent any sort of impactful accumulation. Rain and snow showers will remain possible into the afternoon as high top out in the upper 30s. If we didn't still have all this snow on the ground, we could have spiked into the 40s Tuesday. No worries, we should get there by Wednesday with lower and middle 40s expected!