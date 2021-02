GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a garbage truck and two other vehicles along Spencerport Road in Gates.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Spencerport Road near Virginia Manor Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

View from the other side. It appears a red pickup truck and garbage truck are involved, as well as 1 other vehicle. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Vqm5YfAlWB — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) February 3, 2021

According to the Gates Fire Department, Spencerport Road will be closed between Limerick Lane and Cross Gates Road “for a significant amount of time.”