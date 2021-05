ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Rochester's Beechwood neighborhood that sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to North Goodman Street around 9:00 . They found a 19-year-old man at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.