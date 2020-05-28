Source: Suspect in tractor-trailer chase in Geneseo shot and killed by police

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor-trailer driver involved in a police chase and shootout on 390 was shot and killed by law enforcement late Wednesday, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty.

Dougherty said the incident began in Genesee County around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the LeRoy Police Department attempted to pull over the tractor-trailer driver for speeding. Dougherty said the driver fled toward Batavia and there was “some kind of ramming” between the truck driver and the patrol cars.

Dougherty says the suspect entered Livingston County around 9 p.m. He says law enforcement used spikes to try and slow the semi, but the vehicle continued to “aggressively ram our vehicles,” as well as civilian vehicles.

“It’s a large vehicle that frankly is nearly impossible to try and stop with our patrol cars,” Dougherty said.

An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area, saying “Livingston County currently in pursuit of a tractor trailer 390 SB from Geneseo, he is trying to ram traffic off the highway at this time.”

Dougherty says the suspect began firing his weapon out of the vehicle’s window near Route 20 and Exit 8 off 390. Dougherty says the suspect fired multiple rounds at the responding officers. Dougherty said deputies with long guns took shots at the vehicle.

“We have a lot of scenes to tech and a lot of gun fire was exchanged,” Dougherty said. “I will confirm here the operator of the vehicle is deceased, and we’re working through the timeline to find out who this guy is and why this happened.”

