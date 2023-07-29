ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officials with the New York State Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. say an Elmira officer was attacked by an inmate on July 21 at Elmira Correctional Facility. The inmate, 24, who is serving eight years for gang assault, punched the officer multiple times in the face at the maximum security correctional facility.

According to officials, initially, the officer opened the inmate’s cell for his morning medication.

“The inmate exited his cell and remained on the cell gallery. The officer gave the inmate several orders to exit the gallery or return to his cell, which the inmate ignored. The officer approached the inmate on the gallery and was struck several times in the face. The officer immediately defended himself to stop the attack,” officials said. “A second officer, who observed the attack, responded. The two officers grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the floor. The officers were able to force his arms behind his back and applied handcuffs. Once in handcuffs, the inmate became compliant.”

After the attack, the inmate was escorted from the cell gallery to the infirmary for evaluation.

Both officers were treated by medical staff at the facility. The officer who was attacked was treated for swelling and bleeding from his nose and pain to his neck. He was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The second officer was treated for upper arm pain and remained on duty.

The inmate was then placed in a Special Housing Unit. He was convicted in 2022 for Gang Assault 1st in Westchester County after attacking a man in Yonkers that left the victim disfigured and with a brain injury. He previously served a two-year prison sentence for robbery in 2018.

“Another violent attack on staff last week at Elmira committed by an inmate, who at 24 years old is already serving his second prison sentence since the age of 19! His latest conviction and sentence was for a vicious attack of a man with fellow gang members that left the victim with permanent and life changing injuries. Certainly, with this latest attack of an officer at Elmira, his propensity for violence has not be altered. Day after day we report about a new member being viciously attacked at the hands of convicted felons. Is the public and more importantly the legislators that took the tools away from DOCCS to discipline the inmates good with having these brave men and women hurt every day? Go to prison, get hurt, nothing happens to the felons for assaulting you and repeat the next day. At very least these legislators could advocate for us to become the highest paid correction officers in the country like they are the highest paid legislators in the nation.” Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President, said.