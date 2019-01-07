Electrical circuits spark blaze on Colvin Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Three people and two dogs escaped a fire earlier this evening on the city’s West Side.

Fire Fighters responded to a 911 call about an active fire at 506 Colvin Avenue. They found flames coming from a second-floor window.

According to Jim Ryan who serves as Deputy Fire Chief working smoke alarms probably saved the lives of the three occupants of the home

“One of the adults was alerted by a smoke detector and went and investigated it; the bedroom door was closed, they opened up the bedroom door and found the fire.

While the investigation is still ongoing, The Rochester Fire Department believes this to be an electrical fire.

One of the two dogs escaped the home with the residents and the second was found unharmed in the house by firefighters.