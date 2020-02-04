Electrical association celebrates Edison during Electric Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week is Electric Week and in the Rochester area, businessmen and engineers gathered at the Midvale Golf Club on Monday to discuss all things electrical.

Electricity industry insiders celebrated Thomas Edison and his inventions and wanted to appreciate the technology that hasn’t even been around for 200 years.

“The discovery of electricity was 147 years ago which was Thomas Edison’s birthday,” Mike Rank, of the Electrical Association of Western New York said.

“The importance of that is if we didn’t have electricity, we wouldn’t be where we are today. It just plays into our industry and how we provide electric programs for Rochester.”

The association also announced the winners of its scholarship program — giving up $1,000 to several students.