Electric Scooters could come to Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A bill introduced to the State Senate would permit the operation of electric scooters under state vehicle and traffic law. Bill S5294 "Defines bicycles with electric assist and electric scooters and establishes regulations for such bicycles and electric scooters".

The city bike share program through Zagster already has 46 stations in the city. If electric scooters become legal statewide, Zagster can start to add scooters to its ride share program.

Electric Scooters are used across the nation in cities like Washington to Los Angeles, and they aren't just for recreational use. Senator Ramos, one of the sponsors on the bill, sent this statement saying;

"For many of my neighbors, who are immigrant delivery workers, using alternative modes of transportation is a matter of livelihood. Especially since we have not yet restored everyone's right to a drivers license, legalizing e-bikes and e-scooters is a matter of equal access to our streets and our city."

If the Senate bill passes, the city could regulate rules and use of electric scooters throughout the city. Some people are excited about the possibilities.

"I think it's a great idea. It goes along with the bike program. It's great for a city," said Rita Mascaro, Rochester resident.

"When you do something like fast, go to the supermarket, or do something like bank, it's good to have a scooter," said Marcao Alvis, a visitor from Brazil.

"I think it would be so fun to come around Cobbs Hill and Park ave just to see everything outside now that it's beautiful weather," said Marilyn Muniz, Rochester resident.

The bill faces challenges on the state and city level surrounding safety and legality. A study done through the JAMA network found that out of 249 people hurt on electronic scooters, the most common injuries were fractures (31.7%), head injuries (40.2%), and soft-tissue injuries (27.7%).

The bill is being reviewed by the Senate Standing Committee on Transportation. A public hearing is scheduled tomorrow