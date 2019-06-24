Candidates make their case before Tuesday’s primary elections

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello (left) and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo (right) will square off in a primary for voters registered with the Independence Party on Tuesday, June 25 2019.

With the primary election right around the corner, candidates were out Saturday going door to door, giving it one last push to get the most votes.

City court candidate Van White was among them.

“I think that it’s important that the community understand that they have a choice,” said Van White, current president of the Rochester City Board of Education.

Van White, is among 6 democratic candidates going for 2 seats on the bench.

Other primary races this year include seats in 23 districts in the Monroe County legislature.

There are also 12 candidates running in 4 districts on Rochester city council, and 10 candidates are fighting for 4 seats on the Rochester city school board.

Perhaps the most high profile race is the independent party primary for Monroe County executive. Cheryl Dinolfo is the Republican incumbent. Adam Bello, the Democratic challenger and current Monroe County clerk.

They are courting approximately 20,000 Monroe County voters who are registered with the Independence Party — after a state judge ruled they were both entitled to run on the party’s line.

Both Dinolfo and Bello were out knocking on doors this weekend.

As for Van White one of his last-minute activities was correcting misinformation an anonymous campaign flyer surfaced, telling voters to vote for one county judge only. In fact, they should be voting for two.

“Not one but two. this job can not be done by just one person not one person can protect the community’s interest,” said Van White