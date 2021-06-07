ElderONE and Rochester Regional: Nursing home-level care with independence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When a loved one might need nursing home-level care, but they want to remain in their own home, it can be a tough balance to strike. The ElderONE centers are long-term programs affiliated with Rochester Regional Health; they allow for the comforts of home while helping seniors move to the next phase of life.

67-year-old Eva Bligen first started coming to the ElderONE facility on North Park Drive in 2016. She had a number of medical problems ranging from memory problems, depression, chronic pain, and headaches and was on oxygen. “If I didn’t have this program, my life would be really bad,” she says.

The facility here, helping to treat Bligen and get here on a healthier path.

Rochester Regional says the center provides a balance of medical care and activity, while still maintaining a person’s independence. Patients can come and go, like Bligen, or they can get visits at home. They also cover transportation.

“We provide their transportation not only to and from our center but also to any outside specialist appointments,” says Kathy DeVries, the PACE Operations Manager for the center.

She says inside, they have clinics, dieticians, social workers, physical therapy, and fun activities to keep everyone busy (Bligen particularly likes the bingo and arts & crafts).

“We provide care to folks who would ‘score’ for a nursing home, but they want to remain in their own home,” says DeVries adding, “We love our folks. We love our participants, we become very close to them,” she says.

The care DeVries says, until the end of life. During the height of COVID-19, they had to close down but still engaged their patients with FaceTime calls, home check-ins, meal deliveries, and more. Bligen is happy to be back in person.

“The center has really helped me a lot, it’s done a lot for me,” says Bligen.

DeVries did say the cost of ElderONE participation is usually covered by Medicare and Medicaid, or private insurance.

There are three other campuses in the region, including Emerson Street and Hudson Ave. in the city, and in Newark. For more information on ElderONE, call 585-922-2831 or click this link here.