Elderly pedestrian fatally struck in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - An elderly pedestrian was struck on Saturday morning in the village of Hilton while crossing Main Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said the pedestrian was struck by a 22014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was turning onto Main Street. Heavy rain showers were occurring at the time of the accident.

The truck driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Deputies said the driver assisted the pedestrian, 83, until first responders arrived. When deputies arrived to the scene, medical personnel was treating the man who was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Deputies say the truck driver is cooperating with them. The investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident. No criminal charges are being filed at this time.