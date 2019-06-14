Elderly man hit and pinned under vehicle in Town of Pittsford dies

92-year-old Erwin Delano of Brighton has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Monroe Avenue in the Town of Pittsford on Friday.

According to deputies, Delano was on a sidewalk that crosses the entrance to a Speedway Gas station when he was hit by a truck that was exiting the Speedway parking lot. He became pinned underneath the truck and had to be freed by first responders.

Delano was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck who hit Delano was ticketed for a suspended registration, unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident and the driver will not face any additional charges in relation to Delano’s death.