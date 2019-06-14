Local News

Elderly man hit and pinned under vehicle in Pittsford, suffers serious injuries

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:37 PM EDT

Pittsford, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a 92-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Monroe Avenue in the Town of Pittsford on Friday.

According to deputies, the man was on a sidewalk that crosses the entrance to a Speedway Gas station when he was hit by a truck that was exiting the Speedway parking lot. The man became pinned underneath the truck.

First responders were able to free the man and he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The sheriff's office says his injuries are life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected