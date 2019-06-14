Elderly man hit and pinned under vehicle in Pittsford, suffers serious injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pittsford, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a 92-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Monroe Avenue in the Town of Pittsford on Friday.

According to deputies, the man was on a sidewalk that crosses the entrance to a Speedway Gas station when he was hit by a truck that was exiting the Speedway parking lot. The man became pinned underneath the truck.

First responders were able to free the man and he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The sheriff's office says his injuries are life-threatening.