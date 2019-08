ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 77-year-old man is facing DWI charges after a crash on Genesee street in Rochester.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver hit a parked car, then struck another vehicle.

The driver had to be removed from the flipped vehicle by firefighters.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle that was hit were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.