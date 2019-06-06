Elder Abuse: Many Suffer in Silence

Elder abuse is a growing crime in New York state, and its victims often suffer in silence. According to Lifespan, some 260,000 older adults suffer harm each year in New York state. That’s 141 out of 1,000 older New Yorker. But Lifespan says, only 1 in 14 instances, are reported to the police.

Last year alone Lifespan intervened in 306 elder abuse cases in Monroe County. Experts fear, there are far more cases out there.

“The most important thing is often people suffer in silence,” said Art Mason, Director at Lifespan.

Mason said perpetrators of elder abuse are more likely to be close to their victims, i.e., such as a spouse, or an adult child or grandchild. That’s why so many victims fail to speak out.

“Then the abuse would be worse after they reported, so they learned very quickly, I’m not going to open my mouth, I’m not going to say anything because I’m not going to be believed. They’re going to say I’m demented, I have Alzheimer’s,” said Mason.

There are 60 cases currently being handled by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. The Chief of the Elder Abuse Bureau says many abusers are loved ones who financially exploit their victims, making it difficult for the victim to report a crime.

“We do think that they are vastly unreported, that’s what we see right now,” said Monica O’Brien, Assistant District Attorney. “Keep giving money, keep loaning money, and that sort of thing. They’re just in too deep. I think that’s another reason for this delay reporting sometimes we see.”

Advocates said a change of law could help solve the problem. Right now, New York is one of only three states with no mandatory reporting of elder abuse. Until that changes, experts said it’s up to everyone to keep an eye out on our elders.

“It’s someone else who may see something, that they’re not ready to disclose and that person can come to law enforcement and open the door and make sure that elderly person is going to be ok,” said Sandra Doorley, District Attorney.

If you know any senior who may be abused, including being exploited financially, you can call Lifespan at 585-244-8400.

If you live outside of Monroe County, you can call 1-866-454-5100 or Adult Protective Services in your local department of social services.