Eight displaced after overnight house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house on Sunday in Rochester on Locust Street at 3 a.m.

Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were able to arrive to the scene within minutes of receiving the call.

Upon arrival, officers saw fire on the first floor of a 2.5-story wooden-framed house. Firefighters said the fire quickly spread to the second floor and to the exterior of the neighboring house. The fire also ignited a car in a nearby driveway.

“Primary and secondary searches determined that no civilians were still in the structure,” a RFD spokesperson said. “Conflicting reports from the residences have up to eight people inside the house when the fire was noticed.”

RFD said that between neighbors banging on a door and smoke detectors going off, everyone escaped safely.

Multiple RFD companies responded to the scene to assist with suppression and overhaul. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 53 minutes.

RFD fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Firefighters believe the house is a total loss due to the damages from the fire.

No one was injured during the fire. The Red Cross is assisting four adults, two children, and two infants with temporary housing.