Eight displaced after apartment fire on W Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An apartment caught fire late Saturday evening on West Main Street in Rochester. Eight people were displaced.

When firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department arrived to the scene they saw flames on the first and second floors of the house. Firefighters said a woman inside the rear apartment on the second floor was unable to exit the building at the time because of the fire.

“While hose lines were deployed to extinguish the fire, a ladder was placed at a second floor window in the rear of the building,” the RFD said. “Using the ladder firefighters entered the smoke filled apartment and removed the woman from the building back down the ladders.”

An ambulance transported the woman to Strong Memorial Hospital. Firefighters said the extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

Firefighters searched the building and no one else was found inside and no one else was injured. The fire was under control in less than half an hour.

Firefighters contained the fire to two apartments. The fire caused damage to all three floors of the building made it temporarily uninhabitable.

The Red Cross was called to assist some of the residents with housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.