Effort to rename portion of Highland Park in honor of Gary Beikirch

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature is considering an effort to rename the South Avenue section of Highland Park after local Vietnam veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch.

WATCH| Adam Interviews Gary Beikirch

The portion of Highland Park in question contains the Vietnam Memorial and is the site of the planned War on Terror Memorial. According to the renaming proposal, those memorials would not be impacted.

Matter of Urgency – File No. 21-0117 by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss