Effort to rename portion of Highland Park in honor of Gary Beikirch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature is considering an effort to rename the South Avenue section of Highland Park after local Vietnam veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch.
The portion of Highland Park in question contains the Vietnam Memorial and is the site of the planned War on Terror Memorial. According to the renaming proposal, those memorials would not be impacted.
