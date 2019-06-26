Ed Asner in Rochester

Legendary actor Ed Asner will appear in Rochester this weekend, June 29 and 30, on the JCC CenterStage in “A Man and His Prostate.”

Liza Asner, his daughter, and JCC CenterStage Artistic Director Ralph Meranto discussed the upcoming performance Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“I grew up watching him on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Lou Grant’ and he’s 89-years-old and still going strong,” said Meranto of Asner. “When I was given the opportunity to bring him into the JCC, I just jumped at the chance and we’re thrilled to make it happen.”

Originally two shows were planned, Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Now a third show has been added for Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Asner has won 8 Emmy Awards for his work. “A Man and His Prostate” was authored by a good friend. “He has been friends with Ed Weinberger since the ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ days, and they’ve remained friends,” explained Asner’s daughter. “Weinberger wrote this piece and he gave it to both of us to read. He said, let me know what you think about this. So I read it and then I gave it to my father. I loved it and I said to him, this is your new one-man show! And he read it and he loved it and we started taking it out there.”

Along with the laughs, there’s an important message in this stage story. “It’s a comedy masking as a public service announcement or a public service announcement masking as a comedy – I don’t know which one it is,” Meranto said with a laugh. “But we’ve partnered with the U of R Urology Department because prostate cancer is one of the most undiagnosed illnesses in men. And this comedy is an example of what happens when you don’t properly take care of your own health and it comes back to haunt you – while you’re in a foreign country where nobody speaks English and you collapse in a museum somewhere. And what happens then? And that’s what the story of ‘A Man and his Prostate’ is.”

The worst possible moment captured in the best possible play. Call (585) 461-2000 or visit JCCCenterStage.org to get your tickets.