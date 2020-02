1:30PM UPDATE: Many areas saw between 2-5" this morning. There is a brief break in snow where snowfall rates have dropped, but heavier snow is slowly moving into Western New York and will bring another burst with several inches of accumulation. While the thruway is in decent shape, many of the secondary roads remain covered in several inches of snow.

11:00AM UPDATE: Snowfall rates are coming down between .5"-1" per hour. Some of the heaviest snow is falling toward Binghamton where thundersnow was reported. The heaviest snow is falling now. Roads are in bad shape with continued stress on only traveling if necessary.