Eastview Mall hosts Al Sigl Community WalkAbout

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Eastview Mall was flooded with participants who took part in the 29th Annual Al Sigl Community WalkAbout on Sunday.

The walkabout included breakfast, indoor trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and kid-friendly fun throughout the mall for free.

Funds raised benefit thousands of adults and children with special needs served by Al Sigl Member Agencies.

The WalkAbout highlights Al Sigl’s focus on collaboration and "achieving more together."

Individuals and teams were able choose to raise funds for the entire Al Sigl Community or an individual agency: CP Rochester; Epilepsy-Pralid; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate NY Chapter; Rochester Hearing and Speech Center; and Rochester Rehabilitation.

“Because CP Rochester has given so much to Trevor; services that we could never give to him without their help," Mary Bansbach, a parent of a child served by an Al Sigl Member Agency. "We walk to give a little bit back to CP Rochester and Al Sigl.”

Al Sigl asks attendees to share their reasons #WhyIWalkAbout every year.

“My sister Summer passed away in 2004 – she had received services from a few Al Sigl Member Agencies and I was looking for a way to honor her memory and stay connected to the special needs community," volunteer Sarah Greive said. "I found that through Al Sigl and WalkAbout."

RHSC staffer Beth McLellan said the WalkAbout is one of many ways the community can lead by example.

“Because I feel that it’s important to give back to the community and I always wanted my children to have that same feeling,” McLellan said.