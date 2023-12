ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique opportunity for children to build positive experiences with local law enforcement. The Ontario County Back the Blue hosted its 10th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at the Eastview Mall in Victor.

This year each kid got paired with a police officer or a firefighter to do some holiday shopping for themselves and their families.

Organizers say seeing the family’s reaction is what makes it all worth the while.