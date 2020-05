IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastridge High School’s class of 2020 is getting the spotlight shown on it in a very unique way.

Every night after sunset, the front of the building has a slide show running with a picture of each of this year’s graduates.

Students and families can stop by to see the display, while maintaining proper social distancing at the same time.

The presentation usually starts at about 8:30 p.m.