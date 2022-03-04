ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After over 100 years of training world-class musicians here in Rochester the Eastman School of Music is ushering in the next 100 years.

Eastman leaders led a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Friday morning at the college—complete with a special performance by students in the Eastman Wind Ensemble.

Those involved say this was their way of honoring the past while also looking forward to the future.

“For the enrichment of community life which is carved at the top of the Eastman theatre façade has faced the city for a century now. Its an enduring promise that the school and the University have proudly kept for the past century and look forward to keeping into the future.” President of the University of Rochester, Sarah Mangelsdorf said.

This event was just the beginning of “Eastman Opens the Doors” a five-day festival that’s part of the school’s Centennial Celebration.