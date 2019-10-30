Eastman Philharmonia Tour to China postponed by school

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) “I do feel…a lot of tension right now,” says Eastman School of Music student Naomi Nakanishi.



“I have faith that they’ll make the right decision,” says student Alyssa Estrella.

Those were the feelings of Eastman pupils we spoke with as the school wrestled with the decision of what to do with a planned trip to China for the school’s Philharmonia.

China welcomed the group, but not the whole group. Three South Korean students had to stay behind for political reasons between the two nations. Since 2016, China has not welcomed South Korean artists. Originally, the school was going to proceed with the 12-day tour.

On Tuesday Eastman’s Dean, Jamal Rossi, says they are going to postpone the trip. Students like Payton Dziekan supports the decision. “Obviously, this policy in China is very difficult and divisive. We want to stand together with our South Korean classmates,” she says.

“I think at this moment it’s important to come together and just represent what the Eastman community is supposed to be,” says Nakanishi.

“I feel like we need to support our students and everyone gets the same opportunities and participate in everything Eastman has to offer,” says Freshman Owen Cummings.

One student from China, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions from his home country, says often when governments disagree, it’s ordinary people who suffer. With that in mind, he’s hoping something can be worked out.

“”I have such deep sympathy for my South Korean friends. For Eastman… I think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to bring music back to my own country,” says the Chinese student.



Full statement from Dean Jamal Rossi: