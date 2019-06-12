Eastman Museum shares renderings of new visitors center

The George Eastman museum unveiled images of its new visitors center. The visitor center includes an entryway, the ESL Federal Credit Union Pavilion, a redesigned cafe, and new museum shop.

The space was originally George Eastman’s garage.

The visitor center project was initiated by a $1.1 million donation, which was matched by a $1 million grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) in conjunction with the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council. Fundraising efforts for the project are continuing.

Flynn Battaglia Architects, of Buffalo, is designing the visitor center and will oversee the construction project. Construction is expected to begin in January 2020 and be completed in July 2020.

For more information and updates on the project as they become available, visit eastman.org.