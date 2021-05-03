East Rochester Fire Department Carnival canceled for 2021

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The East Rochester Fire Department has canceled the 2021 Fire Department Carnival, the latest in a long line of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the department said in a statement to the community Monday. “Although the recent updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control has allowed for some restrictions to be lifted, both the New York State Department of Health and the Monroe County Department of Health have not provided specific protocols or guidance allowing us to operate at a normal capacity.”

The carnival is the department’s largest annual fundraiser. The department is asking for the community’s continued support through its Chicken BBQ in July, or through its annual fund drive.

The department is also asking anyone interested in serving as a volunteer firefighter to visit its Facebook page for more information.