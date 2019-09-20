East High School and RPD working to improve safety at football games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School and the Rochester Police Department are working together to keep people safe at football games.

This comes after a fight on Friday, September 13 at the school’s football game. The superintendent says the fight happened outside the stadium but they still want to focus on keeping people safe.

“This one here was definitely out of line and its an opportunity for us to learn from that and secure the outside perimeter of the school as well as having police patrol the community during these events,” said East High Superintendent Dr. Shaun Nelms

The next home game is East High’s homecoming game on October 5.