East football star Seven McGee ruled ineligible to play this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the best football players in the area — and the entire country — is being denied the right to play this year.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s (NYSPHSAA) Section V Football has denied East High School student athlete Seven McGee the right to play football this season, according to East Superintendent Dr. Shaun Nelms.

McGee, a junior who has already committed to the University of Oregon, is listed as the No. 2 ranked running back in his class for the entire country according to scouting website 247 Sports.

In a statement released Friday morning, Dr. Nelms said:

“Earlier this year, the McGee family moved Seven, previously an East scholar, to California’s Narbonne High School, one of the top football schools in the country.

While he was there for a few short months and did not participate in any organized school athletics, Seven quickly learned that his school environment and living condition in California were unsafe. In May, the Los Angeles Unified School District opened an investigation into allegations of misconduct at Narbonne High, leading to the football coach, principal, assistant principal, and athletic director having to be reassigned from their duties.

Not wishing to compromise himself or stay in an unsafe environment, Seven has since removed himself from Narbonne and returned to Rochester, where he put in a request to play football at East. Narbonne High, which continues to be under investigation, has not provided the necessary information to Section V that would allow Seven to play football.

Early this week, we asked Section V for a hardship waiver of the transfer rule based on these facts and this young man’s difficult, unfair circumstances leading up to this point. That application was denied Thursday on the basis that Narbonne, the institution being investigated for misconduct, failed to provide any information to support Seven McGee’s waiver request. This young man has been through enough.

At East, it is our responsibility to make sure every student, regardless of race and/or socioeconomic status, is advocated for both inside and outside the classroom. And, we realize that many student-athletes from impoverished neighborhoods — and especially those who have been impacted by the harmful actions of adults — do not always have access to resources and assistance to make an appeal and have equal representation.

On behalf of Seven and his family, we will appeal this decision so that this young man can have an equitable chance to pursue his academic and athletic endeavors at East and beyond high school. This is not about playing or winning a game. Rather, it’s an issue of equity and denying opportunity for a fine young man who tried to do the right thing.“

Officials have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Friday to further discuss the matter.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.