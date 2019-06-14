East End Neighborhood Association files lawsuit against the city of Rochester

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The East End Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester on Thursday.

The group filed the lawsuit over plans to demolish the existing East Avenue Inn and build a new one on the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

The lawsuit argues that the city approvals were "illegal, arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion."

The East End Association claims the project will damage the character of the neighborhood, and cause a number of issues including parking and traffic concerns.

The City of Rochester has not commented on the lawsuit.

