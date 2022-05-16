ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop.

The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance.

The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for students while teaching them valuable life skills.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity —a great example for other schools to maybe jump on board— in order to be able to pour into these kids while giving them their haircut,” said barber Wade Davis. “I think it will go a long way in helping them to achieve some goals they want later on in life.”

East High School partners with the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association to provide hair cuts to students.