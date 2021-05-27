USGS confirms earthquake reported in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt by Livingston County residents on Thursday at 8:41 p.m.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty tweeted about the earthquake just before 9:30 p.m., saying his office was receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

BREAKING: A magnitude 2.4 earthquake centered in south Livingston county occurred tonight. Hearing several reports of people who felt the shake.



Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/edYlKqACKF — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 28, 2021

According to Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil, earthquakes under 3.0 magnitude are difficult for the general public to notice, however Thursday’s quake occurred at a depth of 3.7 km, or roughly 12,000 feet. Anything under 70 km is considered “shallow.” Shallow quakes have a higher likelihood of being noticed, so even at a 2.4 magnitude, you might feel it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.