Earth Day events in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday was Earth Day, a holiday with rich history that was first celebrated in 1970. And over 50 years later, loocal organizations are still participating, and helping to beautify and preserve nature.

Legal Aid Society planted a magnolia tree, and Pittsford cut a ribbon on a new preserve along the Erie Canal.



First at Highland Park:

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY (LASROC) kicked off the organization’s 100th anniversary providing legal services to families in Rochester and the surrounding region. To celebrate the centennial theme “Planting the Seeds of Justice,” as well as Earth Day, LASROC leaders and officials will plant a magnolia tree as a symbol of the growth of the organization and the sustenance it brings to families who need free or affordable legal assistance.

They planted a new magnolia tree, on the same day when the Mayor made a proclomation, calling the day a celebration of LASROC.

Fossilized remains of magnolias have been found that are 20 million years, and that, combined with the obvious “Flower City” connection and the magnolias on Oxford St. in Rochester, made it a perfect symbol of their own roots.

“We were first funded by the community chest that was started by George Eastman,” said Carla Palumbo, President & CEO, Legal Aid Society of Rochester. “We started right after the Spanish Flu Pandemic, and so many other trying times, that brought us to our pandemic of last year.”

Next to Pittsford:

Town Supervisor Bill Smith was joined by Town Board members, project partners and local dignitaries today for the official ribbon cutting at the Town’s new Erie Canal Nature Preserve. The 20 acre Nature Preserve, located along the Erie Canalway Towpath Trail, encompasses natural wetlands, woodlands and meadows on the north side of the Erie Canal near the western Town-Village line. Together with the adjoining property owned by the Village, it is part of 30 contiguous acres of natural habitat that have now been permanently preserved.

It also served as a connection of two trails — the Towpath Trail and Auburn Trail —

They also started new plans for a pollinator garden. Smith said that they kept this area from being developed, and to preserve nature and provide an outlet for Pittsfordians to kept themselves mentally and physically healthy.

All with a colorful analogy.

“Joni Mitchell, the song is called ‘Big Yellow Taxi,’ I think it was released around 1970, the key line is they ‘paved paradise and put up a parking lot,'” Smith said. “We didn’t pave paradise, we saved it.”

Lakeville Village virtually cut a ribbon on a new solar array: “a 20-acre solar array to provide green energy to their community.”

The plan assures clean power for 880 homes.