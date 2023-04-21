ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Earth Day’s 53rd anniversary is this year and there are a lot of things happening around Rochester and the region, especially since it lines up with a Saturday.
April 22, 1970, was the first Earth Day and the day has gotten bigger and bigger every year. While making sure you spend some time outside Saturday (as the weather permits) is always a good idea on Earth Day, there are other activities available to you.
- The Climate solutions Summit is happening over the weekend at the Joseph E. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center. This event is focused on creating a regenerative economy for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region.
- Chef Pamela Cecere is coming to Canandaigua to host an event from 11am to 1pm at Aubergine Table. The shop is focused on sales of tableware and gifts produced in a socially responsible manner. The food during this event will be sustainably produced from Chef Cecere.
- Earth Day is being celebrated at the Seneca Park Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with several different exhibits on becoming more sustainable. Find more information here.
- Before the Zoo, there is a cleanup happening at Durand Eastman beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and you can either meet there. Find more information here.
- The Rochester Museum and Science Center is open during their normal business hours on the 22nd. Find more information here.
- Earth Day Celebration happening at Abundance Food Co-Op from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where you can sample food from local vendors. That event has tickets available here.
- A canal clean sweep at Lock 33 Canal Park is happening starting at 10 a.m. and you can find more information on that event here.