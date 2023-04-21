ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Earth Day’s 53rd anniversary is this year and there are a lot of things happening around Rochester and the region, especially since it lines up with a Saturday.

April 22, 1970, was the first Earth Day and the day has gotten bigger and bigger every year. While making sure you spend some time outside Saturday (as the weather permits) is always a good idea on Earth Day, there are other activities available to you.