Earth Day 2020: The 50th anniversary

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The very first earth day took place in April 1970 and was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson. Millions gathered across the country to express concern over pollution to the environment, and that year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was formed. This was under President Richard Nixon. Earth day is celebrated on April 22 each year with this year being the 50th anniversary. While each year consists of millions of people gathering, due to the coronavirus pandemic it will be a virtual event. Here are some of the activities happening around the world.

Earth Day 2020 gatherings will be entirely online with a plethora of options for those looking to participate. The largest will be a gathering via the Earth Day website link above. There is an app for the day that will host “earth challenges” and can be downloaded here.

There are some local “virtual” opportunities for people, and one of them would be through the Seneca Park Zoo that has events all day long, found here.

Another is a webinar hosted by 540 West Main. Here are the details for the webinar:

Intro to Intersectional Environmental Justice

Participants will be guided through the exploration of how current and emerging climate and environmental justice advocates and activists can be more inclusive, culturally responsive and understand implicit bias as they work in and engage with communities disproportionately affected by environmental racism. This webinar session will be facilitated by Chris Widmaier

Topics considered include:

– intersectionality

– environmental racism

– cultural humility

and implicit bias

Details

—> $10/ person

—> This class will run as a webinar via the Zoom platform

—> Register via Eventbrite and link to join webinar will be emailed in advance.

—> Geared towards current and emerging climate and environmental activists but open to all

E-mail questions to: info540westmain@gmail.com

For more information on other events at 540WMain, visit: www.540westmain.org

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) has an entire week with resources on learning about the earth and environment. This includes a variety of different activities available for families.

The Clean Air Act was a major part of the work that the EPA as done in the last 50 years. This federal amendment is in place to help reduce air pollution and maintain high air quality standards. A few of the major pollutants that have a direct impact on health are ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

The Clean Water Act regulates pollutants that enter our waterways. Prior to this amendment, polluting rivers, creeks, streams, bays, lakes, and oceans was largely unregulated. A large focus of this act is on wastewater from municipal wastewater treatment plants to prevent sewage point pollution into waterways. There are many ways in which wastewater plants across the country can turn waste into water that is safe enough to be put back into natural waterways.