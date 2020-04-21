Earth Day 2020: The 50th anniversary

Live Now
WATCH LIVE: URMC gives brief on hospital care for patients with COVID-19
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Earth Day 2020: The 50th anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The very first earth day took place in April 1970 and was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson. Millions gathered across the country to express concern over pollution to the environment, and that year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was formed. This was under President Richard Nixon. Earth day is celebrated on April 22 each year with this year being the 50th anniversary. While each year consists of millions of people gathering, due to the coronavirus pandemic it will be a virtual event. Here are some of the activities happening around the world.

Earth Day 2020 gatherings will be entirely online with a plethora of options for those looking to participate. The largest will be a gathering via the Earth Day website link above. There is an app for the day that will host “earth challenges” and can be downloaded here.

There are some local “virtual” opportunities for people, and one of them would be through the Seneca Park Zoo that has events all day long, found here.

Another is a webinar hosted by 540 West Main. Here are the details for the webinar:

Intro to Intersectional Environmental Justice

Participants will be guided through the exploration of how current and emerging climate and environmental justice advocates and activists can be more inclusive, culturally responsive and understand implicit bias as they work in and engage with communities disproportionately affected by environmental racism. This webinar session will be facilitated by Chris Widmaier

Topics considered include:
– intersectionality
– environmental racism
– cultural humility
and implicit bias

Details
—> $10/ person
—> This class will run as a webinar via the Zoom platform
—> Register via Eventbrite and link to join webinar will be emailed in advance.
—> Geared towards current and emerging climate and environmental activists but open to all

E-mail questions to: info540westmain@gmail.com
For more information on other events at 540WMain, visit: www.540westmain.org

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) has an entire week with resources on learning about the earth and environment. This includes a variety of different activities available for families.

The Clean Air Act was a major part of the work that the EPA as done in the last 50 years. This federal amendment is in place to help reduce air pollution and maintain high air quality standards. A few of the major pollutants that have a direct impact on health are ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

The Clean Water Act regulates pollutants that enter our waterways. Prior to this amendment, polluting rivers, creeks, streams, bays, lakes, and oceans was largely unregulated. A large focus of this act is on wastewater from municipal wastewater treatment plants to prevent sewage point pollution into waterways. There are many ways in which wastewater plants across the country can turn waste into water that is safe enough to be put back into natural waterways.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss