ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Board of elections announced that early voting season began Saturday.
Officials said that Monroe County voters who are enrolled in the Democratic or Republican parties are eligible to vote in the June 28 Primary Election.
Voters who are eligible in Monroe County may go to these 14 early voting locations:
- David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Boys and Girls Club – 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Sibley Square – 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Norton Village Recreation Center – 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609
- SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- St. Theodores Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
- North Greece Rd. Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Henrietta Public Library – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
- PCC Community Room – 1985 Baird Rd, Rochester, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Sweden Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Library – 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580
Early voting will continue for nine day and will end on June 26. Officials said that voters can check their status and polling site on Monroe County’s website.