ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Board of elections announced that early voting season began Saturday.

Officials said that Monroe County voters who are enrolled in the Democratic or Republican parties are eligible to vote in the June 28 Primary Election.

Voters who are eligible in Monroe County may go to these 14 early voting locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Boys and Girls Club – 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Sibley Square – 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Norton Village Recreation Center – 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

St. Theodores Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606

North Greece Rd. Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Henrietta Public Library – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

PCC Community Room – 1985 Baird Rd, Rochester, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Sweden Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Library – 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Early voting will continue for nine day and will end on June 26. Officials said that voters can check their status and polling site on Monroe County’s website.