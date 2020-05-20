Limited return to worship starts Thursday

ALBANY & ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Starting tomorrow, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced state-wide religious services of up to ten people will be allowed. Religious gatherings were something saved for Phase 4 of New York’s reopening.



At a press conference today, Governor Cuomo says he’s been working hard with the interfaith advisory council. He says as a former alter boy, he certainly knows how comforting religious services can be in stressful times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says this early return to worship will have safety in mind first and foremost. There will have to be strict social distancing guidelines in place and masks worn by all participants.

Rabbi Peter Stein with Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton was celebrating the news today, but echoes the Governor saying this absolutely has to be done in the safest way possible.

“We really need to be committed to what’s healthy and safe. I would hate for someone to use this as an excuse to forget about some of the really necessary requirements and hopefully in this case it’s not people saying ‘alright we can do anything we want as long as its a certain number of people,'” says Rabbi Stein.

As for Tabassam Javid with the Islamic Council of Rochester, with 3,000 congregants…he says he’s going to have to wait.

“I’ve been telling people I don’t want to do that because which ten am I going to select to go in there?” says Javid laughing.

Javid is gearing up for a full re-open ready to meet demand, likely around Phase 4. “We can have plastic cones that will be put at every third spot, (and) we have already ordered signs of six feet apart…”

Assemblyman Brian Manktleow (R-District 130) thinks this is a great move for the region he represents in Wayne County. He says this is thanks to people putting pressure on Albany and writing in to make this happen before Phase 4.



“I think it’s more the people than the legislators to be honest with you. It’s when the people speak is when people really listen. We can help steer that ship in that direction, and that’s what we’re here for, but when the people speak, that’s really what counts,” says Assemblyman Manktelow.

Some churches we spoke with say they are waiting for further guidance on how to proceed, noting that this announcement was a welcome surprise today.



The Governor says he’ll be allowing drive-in and parking lot worship services beginning tomorrow as well.