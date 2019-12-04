Early onset winter conditions halt City of Rochester’s leaf pickup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leaf collection on roads across Rochester is falling behind as mother nature changes seasons.

The piles of leaves mixed with snow are causing headaches for homeowners and pedestrians. The early onset of winter is what’s causing the City of Rochester to fall behind with leaf collection.

The recent snowfall may not seem like a lot, but even the smallest amount can make a big difference.

The Director of the Bureau of Operations for the City of Rochester, Karen St. Aubin says the leaves will get picked up, but it will take some time.

“We started leaf collection on November 4th, and on November 5th we had a 15 inch snow event,” said St. Aubin.

This brought leaf collection to a halt. Switching from curbside pickup to snow removal isn’t the only problem. When snow covers the leaves it makes them too heavy for the machines to handle.

The city is aware the leaves can be a nuisance, and they intend to resume leaf collection.

But, it may be up to homeowners to finish the job.

“We will go back out, weather permitting. If the leaves are going to have to be bagged. We don’t have much control on mother nature,” said St. Aubin.

Once bagged, the leaves can be put alongside the garbage in the space between the sidewalk and the curb for pick up — the city will not pick up leaves anywhere else.