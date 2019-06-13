Early morning fire damages apartments in Irondequoit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Irondequoit NY, WROC-TV - Firefighters and Police responded to Onondaga Road in Irondequoit around 12:30 Thursday morning for reports of a fire.

Firefighters were able to save the apartment building, but several of those apartments sustained heavy damage, forcing upwards of ten people to relocate.

Police arrived at the scene first and were able to help several residents out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.