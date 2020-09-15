Early building underway at site of planned Brighton Whole Foods

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The early stages of building are underway at the site of a planned Whole Foods store in Brighton on Monroe Avenue.

“We’re excited to finally move forward,” Dan Daniele, whose company is behind the project, told News 8.

Daniele said the project is a few weeks in, and could be completed within 9 months.

“The project has received all of the municipal approvals necessary to begin construction,” said Daniele. “Although it took us six years to get here, we’re finally here.”

The project is, however, still tied up in lawsuits. Brighton Grassroots, a group which has received support and funding from Wegmans, is behind the suits. Howie Jacobson with Brighton Grassroots shared a statement with News 8:

“The developers of the Oversized Plaza are doing site work and some foundation work and are building at their own risk. The opposition lawsuits against the Town’s special deal handling of this oversized, massive traffic generating plaza will be settled someday by the Courts. Brighton Town residents know all the special deals given are just wrong!” Howie Jacobson

Wegmans did not comment on construction beginning at the site.

“The process is going to be long and arduous, I’m sure they’re going to continue to appeal additional lawsuits as they go forward,” said Daniele, “But we’ll get to the end.”