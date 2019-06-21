E-Scooters are one signature away from coming to Rochester

A bill sitting on the desk of Governor Cuomo would allow electric scooters in the City of Rochester.

The governor’s signature would bring the joy of electric scooters to visitors and residents in the city, not to mention a new way to explore Rochester.

Kelly Miterko, Director of Policy for the City of Rochester, expressed hopefulness that the bill will be signed. “We’re excited about scooters, they provide additional moods of transportation for people here in the city, [and] they can be an extension of the public transportation system.”

The scooters will be set out in specific areas around the city just like bike sharing racks. Residents will be able to reserve a scooter using an app on their phone.

There are challenges regarding theft and safety issues, but the city is learning from others who have similar programs.

“We had some conversation with staff in other cities to gage, you know, what is going on there as they implemented their scooter-sharing system and how can we learn from that,” said Miterko.

While testing the scooters on Friday, residents walking by stopped to ask questions about the potential new program. Jakcquee Flemming, a Rochester resident, is excited about the possibility. ” I’m tryin to see what the scooters about trying to you know I wanna see what’s its about ride around a little bit you know, you never know. “

Education programs and safety checks are already in the works in preparation for a potential signature by Governor Cuomo.