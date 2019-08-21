E. coli prompts boil water notice in Village of Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A boil water notice has been issued for the Village of Victor and for some streets in the Town of Victor after E. coli bacteria was found in the water system.

The bacteria was discovered in the drinking water on August 15 and The New York State Department of Health considers it to be a public health hazard.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and more.

The bacteria can pose a significant health risk for infants, some members of the elderly population and those with compromised immune systems.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil and allowed to boil for one minute to ensure any bacteria are destroyed. Residents in the Village of Victor will be notified when tests show they no longer need to boil drinking water.

A full list of the streets that are impacted by the boil water notice can be found here.