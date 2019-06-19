Dynamic staffing approved for Rochester Fire Department

The union for Rochester Firefighters Railed Against The Plan, But Rochester City Council has approved dynamic staffing for firefighters.

Under the new policy, the Rochester Fire Department will now spread out crew members to other fire halls when any firefighters call out of work.

In the past the city would use overtime to fill that spot.

The union said the move is unsafe while the city, citing a new study, said response times will still fall within an acceptable range and will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

