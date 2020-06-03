1  of  74
Closings
During chaos, sheriff’s office says check official sites for info

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Law enforcement in the region are still looking for the rioters and looters who are responsible for last weekend’s destructive events.

During that time, and in the passing days, first responders and the community alike have had to deal with a number of false alerts on social media, up to and including a lion and giraffe loose at the zoo. 

“What I would encourage folks to do is go to your credible source of information,” says Amy Young with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. She says their social media pages are excellent sources of accurate information from what’s happening on the ground in real time. 

“You mentioned Saturday night, we had a high police visibility, we had extra patrols on duty. We were responding to every call for service. We had our pulse on the command post. We had information coming in from our incident commander,” says Young.

She adds as soon as they could dispel rumors that piled on top of one another in the social media frenzy, they were able to properly report. “Most of those weren’t true, if not all of them.”

And Young says if you’re ever in doubt on what’s happening, or confused on social media chatter, call 911 and monitor their official pages. “Take a breath. Pause. Don’t get caught up in the social media frenzy,” she adds.

