Durand Beach closed for swimming until further notice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With students on summer vacation, you’d normally expect our local beaches to be packed, but flooding has almost completely overtaken some of Rochester’s most popular lakeshore spots.

Folks who wanted to take a dip at Durand Eastman Beach will have to go elsewhere because the beach is closed and swimming has been postponed until city officials say otherwise.

It’s all due to high water levels on Lake Ontario. At Durand, the 5,000 foot-long waterfront is all but gone, and the 25 feet of designated swimming area is still closed, even though it was supposed to open last month.

Folks can still come and enjoy the park, however the water is off limits and residents say the beach looks a lot different that it has in previous years.

“We used to bring our dog Holly here on the beach a couple eyars back and there was a whole bank of sand and a lot of people were sitting on it — now it’s completely gone and there’s a cliff drop off so we don’t want Holly to go there anymore,” said Grace Thomas.

“Durand Eastman is one of our favorite parks to walk in,” said Ann McAllister-Thomas. “The grass is green because we’ve had a lot of rain, and it’s quite beautiful. I think the beach will come back again because it’s an ebb and flow. We just have to be patient.”

Durand Eastman Beach remains closed until further notice. Meanwhile, a no-wake zone remains in effect for boaters due to Lake Ontario’s high water levels.