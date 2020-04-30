1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Duo rips off food truck while owner helps hospital workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Surveillance video shows a driver and a passenger up to no good.

“You can tell they knew what they were doing,” said Shaina Sidoti.

It happened around one in the morning on Scottsville Road behind the business. 

Someone clipped the exhaust control on Sidoti’s truck.

“It’s terrible,” Sidoti said. “It happened in less than a minute. They drive up, there’s two people, the one on the passenger side gets out and does the job.”

The duo then put the converter in the back of the car and drove away.

It feels like a punch to the gut for Sidoti, especially because she says she’s working hard to help healthcare workers.

“We’ve been doing donations for healthcare workers so we’ve been doing discounted meals and delivering them to four of the major hospitals in Rochester,” Sidoti said.

She says she will keep doing meal deliveries regardless of this setback.

“We’re doing the best that we can given all the circumstances; it’s not not always an easy road when you own a business,” Sidoti said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss