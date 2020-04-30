Duo rips off food truck while owner helps hospital workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Surveillance video shows a driver and a passenger up to no good.

“You can tell they knew what they were doing,” said Shaina Sidoti.

It happened around one in the morning on Scottsville Road behind the business.

Someone clipped the exhaust control on Sidoti’s truck.

“It’s terrible,” Sidoti said. “It happened in less than a minute. They drive up, there’s two people, the one on the passenger side gets out and does the job.”

The duo then put the converter in the back of the car and drove away.

It feels like a punch to the gut for Sidoti, especially because she says she’s working hard to help healthcare workers.

“We’ve been doing donations for healthcare workers so we’ve been doing discounted meals and delivering them to four of the major hospitals in Rochester,” Sidoti said.

She says she will keep doing meal deliveries regardless of this setback.

“We’re doing the best that we can given all the circumstances; it’s not not always an easy road when you own a business,” Sidoti said.