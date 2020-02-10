Dunkin’ raising money for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dunkin’ Donuts is collaborating with the Veteran’s Outreach Center to kick off their Hearts for Heroes Campaign.

Customers will have the opportunity to contribute to the Veteran’s Outreach Center. After making a purchase, they can write about a meaningful veteran in their life on paper hearts that will be displayed at the location.

“Our men and women, they deserve everything when they get back from overseas,” Dunkin’ Integrated Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said. “The outreach that they do is second to none. So, every little dollar collected at Dunkin’ goes directly to a great cause.”

The Hearts for Heroes campaign will continue through February 18.