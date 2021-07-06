Dunkin’ presents $15,000 donation to Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dunkin’ presented a $15,000 donation to Foodlink Tuesday.

The donation was the result of Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day fundraising campaign, which was held on May 26 at locations across Western New York.

For every iced coffee sold that day, Dunkin’ donated $1 dollar to the Foodlink funds.

“”It’s a tremendous help,” said Foodlink Communications Manager Mark Dwyer. “We are so happy to have this fundraiser back in town, helping the Rochester community. $15,000 raised from a lot of generous Dunkin’ customers is going to help put 45,000 meals on the table for folks that need it in the Rochester area.”

The check was presented to Foodlink Tuesday at the Dunkin’ in East Rochester.