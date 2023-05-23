ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, which benefits local children’s hospitals worldwide.

Spread the joy: It’s both a part of Dunkin’s campaign to help Golisano Children’s Hospital and Abigail Watson’s mission.

Abigail Watson is an assistant manager for Dunkin’ on Scottsville Road, as well as the mother of one of Golisano’s own patients.

“We were in North Carolina. My husband was in the military, in the Air Force, and was stationed there. Found out I was pregnant, and everything was good. Then at 24 weeks, I was actually diagnosed with preeclampsia, which was pretty severe. So that turned into me having to have an emergency C-section, so that happened, and she went right to the NICU.”

However, giving birth to her daughter, Wednesday, early caused some issues.

That’s when they brought her to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“As a micro-preemie, a lot of times these kids develop what they call broncho-pulmonary dysplasia or chronic lung disease…. She is ventilator dependent; she has a g-tube which is what you feed through instead of taking anything by mouth.”

But she’s improving and growing each day.

And for the care her daughter received at Golisano – she’s grateful.

“I feel like the time and effort they put into these kids is huge… It just means the world to me because of how long her stay was there. I feel like if there weren’t programs like this; then things might be different.”

Which is why she’s happy to be able to support Dunkin’s mission.

“And one thing they said today is spread the joy, and it really does for me, you know what I mean. Because people are coming in and buying iced coffee, and that money is going to go towards kids like her. That’s awesome.”

The event runs through the rest of Tuesday, May 23rd.

Last year, the campaign raised nearly $2 million total worldwide.