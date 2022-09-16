ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a dump truck Friday morning in the Town of Chili.

The accident occurred on Union Street between David Drive and Slate Drive. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office determined the truck — owned by Pikuet and Sons Paving — was driving southbound on Route. 259 when a vehicle allegedly pulled in front of the truck, which may have caused the truck to roll over.

No injuries have been reported, however, the area between West Side Drive and David Drive will be closed to traffic while the vehicle is being recovered.

